F-T: Walsall 1 Rotherham United 2

Rampant Rotherham United moved to within a place of the play-off spots as they maintained their perfect festive-season record in League One.

The Millers' 2-1 win at Walsall was their third successive victory over the Christmas period and they are now unbeaten in their last five matches, having taking 13 points from a possible 15.

A first-minute goal from Semi Ajayi and one after the break from David Ball saw the visitors, who were well worth their triumph, climb into seventh position.

Thirteen-goal striker Kieffer Moore came on as a half-time substitute for probably the final match of his loan spell before being recalled by parent club Ipswich Town.

Rotherham went in front after just 56 seconds when Ryan Williams and David Ball linked well on the left and Semi Ajayi tucked in Ball's low cross.

Their lead lasted only until the 12th minute as Joe Edwards was allowed too much space to head home Luke Leahy's left-flank supply.

Anthony Forde, playing against his former club, was denied by goalkeeper Mark Gillespie from a tight angle following a flowing 29th-minute move by the visitors.

They had a let-off five minutes before the break when a slip by Will Vaulks put the home side in the clear and Erhun Oztumer shot wide.

Moore entered proceedings at the start of the second half and immediately made a difference for Paul Warne's men who took the lead again in the 57th minute.

The substitute played a big part in the goal, seeing his header saved by Gillespie before David Ball applied the finishing touch.

The Millers were much the better side in the second half and fully deserved all three points.

Walsall (4-4-2): Gillespie; Devlin, K Roberts, Guthrie, Leahy (Candlin 85); Oztumer, Chambers, Edwards, Morris (Kouhyar 61); Agyei (Jackson 68), Ismail. Subs not used: L Roberts, Wilson, Kinsella, Flanagan.

Rotherham United (4-4-2): Rodak; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Vaulks, Mattock; Forde; Towell, Frecklington (Wood 63), Williams; Ball (Newell 90), Yates (Moore H-T). Subs not used: O'Donnell, Cummings. Ihiekwe, Clarke-Harris.

Goals: Edwards 12 (Walsall); Ajayi 1, Ball 57 (Rotherham).

Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire).

Attendance: 4,685 (765).

