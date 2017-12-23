F-T: Rotherham United 2 MK Dons 1

Will Vaulks' long-range stunner sent Rotherham United into Christmas full of festive cheer as they saw off the challenge of MK Dons.

Vaulks hit what turned out to be the winning goal in the 29th minute of the League One encounter at AESSEAL New York Stadium, sending a 22-yard volley screaming into the net.

The win moved the Millers up a place in the table, to ninth, and they have now taken seven points from their last three outings.

For the third match in a row they went behind but had the character to fight back.

Rotherham were a goal down after only nine minutes when goalkeeper Marek Rodak gave Dons striker Chuks Aneke too much room to pick his spot with a 22-yard free-kick.

They were level 13 minutes later when Jerry Yates hooked the ball towards goal and it found it's way in, possibly with help from goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

There was no dispute about the Millers' second. A corner was cleared and Vaulks returned it with interest in spectacular style.

Yates could have killed the game soon after the restart but his shot, after a searing Ryan Williams break, was superbly kept out by Nicholls.

It was a good day for the Millers, who had chances late on, and also for Vaulks. The midfielder was picked at centre-half because of Richard Wood's ban and turned in a man-of-the-match performance.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Rodak; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Vaulks, Mattock; Forde, Frecklington, Towell, Williams (Newell 72); Ball (Ihiekwe 90+7), Yates (Clarke-Harris 89). Subs not used: O'Donnell, Cummings, Purrington, Wiles.

MK (4-4-2): Nicholls; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Wootton (Thomas-Asante 90+3), Walsh; Agard, McGrandles, Upson (Gilbey 58), Pawlett; Aneke, Sow (Ariyibi 66). Subs not used: Sietsma, Cisse, Seager, Muirhead.

Goals: Yates 21, Vaulks 29 (Rotherham); Aneke 9 (MK Dons).

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Attendance: 8,333 (243).

