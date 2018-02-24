F-T: Rotherham United 2 Doncaster Rovers 1

Promotion-chasing Rotherham United left it late amid crazy scenes at AESSEAL New York Stadium to win the South Yorkshire derby and rack up their seventh straight League One victory.

The Millers trailed Doncaster Rovers as the sell-out clash headed into 12 minutes of stoppage time, but striker Michael Smith rose in the 94th minute to head home Joe Newell's free-kick and then Newell scored in the dying seconds from the penalty spot.

Ecstatic home fans invaded the pitch as Newell's winner went in and stretched Rotherham's unbeaten run to 14 matches. Paul Warne's fourth-placed men have now scored in 27 consecutive games.

The Millers had fallen behind in the 39th minute to John Marquis' 18-yard shot and, despite pressing for much of the second half, had looked to be heading for defeat.

But Smith's goal raised the New York volume to deafening and then Newell kept his nerve after Smith had been felled by Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi in the 103rd minute.

Semi Ajayi has been in brilliant form throughout the Millers' unbeaten run, but it's was his moment of madness which saw his team fall behind in the 39th minute.

Given a ball he didn't want by goalkeeper Marek Rodak, he dallied in possession, allowed Alex Kiwomya to nip in and Marquis did the rest with an excellent finish.

The visitors had harried Rotherham out of their stride throughout the half, doing to the home side what Paul Warne's men having been doing regularly to other teams during their march up the table.

After the break, as the Millers stepped up the pace, Will Vaulks headed Joe Newell's corner just over, Richard Wood's header was cleared and Richie Towell's shot was kept out.

Towell thought he'd equalised in the 72nd minute but Joe Wright produced an unbelievable block to divert the shot for a corner.

Then came the last-gasp fireworks which will go down in Rotherham derby folklore.

Rotherham United (4-4-2): Rodak; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood (Palmer 90+1), Mattock; Forde (Williams 79), Towell, Vaulks, Newell; Ball (Lavery 83), Smith. Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Taylor, Yates.

Doncaster Rovers (4-4-2): Marosi; Alcock, Anderson (Wright 56), Boyle,, Mason; Beestin (Blair 79), Whiteman, Coppinger (Houghton 90+2), Rowe; Marquis, Kiwomya. Subs not used: Lawlor, Baudry, Kongolo, May.

Goals: Smith 90+3, Newell pen 90+13 (Rotherham); Marquis 39 (Doncaster).

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Attendance: 11,725 (2,624

