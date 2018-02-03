F-T: Rotherham United 2 AFC Wimbledon 0

Rotherham United's march up the League One table continued as they won the battle of the unbeaten teams at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers have now gone 10 matches without tasting defeat and climbed to fifth place as goals from Michael Smith and David Ball proved too much for AFC Wimbledon.

Wimbledon hadn't lost for five games and put up a fight, but Paul Warne's men were deserved winners.

Rotherham took a 14th-minute lead when Joe Newell produced a moment of quality to feed Michael Smith and the striker made it two goals in two starts as he directed the ball past Wimbledon goalkeeper George Long.

They wrapped up another three-point haul in time added on as David Ball nodded the ball home after a clever link-up between Ryan Williams and loan debutant Caolan Lavery.

Warne's side have now scored in 23 consecutive matches.

Wimbledon attacked Rotherham after the break and the home side had to be resolute to withstand the pressure.

But the Millers had the clearer sights of goal, with Will Vaulks forcing a save after a crafty free-kick routine, new boy Matt Palmer shooting wide of an open goal, Newell poking Jon Taylor's cross just off target and Richard Wood having a close-range tap-in ruled out for offside before Ball's clincher.

The play-off push is very much on after three home wins on the trot, all achieved with clean sheets.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Rodak; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Forde (Taylor 68), Palmer, Vaulks, Newell (Williams 85); Ball, Smith (Lavery 67). Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Ihiekwe, Yates.

Wimbledon (3-1-4-2): Long; Oshilaja, Robinson (Meades 74), Charles; Soars (Forrester 63); Francomb, Trotter, Abdou, Barcham; Taylor, McDonald (Pigott 63). Subs not used: McDonnell, Kaja, Kennedy, Hartigan.

Goals: Smith 14, Ball 90+2 (Rotherham).

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire).

Attendance: 8,330 (415)

