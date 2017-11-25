F-T: Rotherham United 1 Wigan Athletic 3

Rotherham United's winless run in League One stretched to six matches as they were beaten by high-flying Wigan at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It was a third successive home defeat for the Millers who chased the match for the last half an hour but could make little impression against a Latics side who now top the table.

Paul Warne's side, after occupying a play-off place at the start of the month, have slipped to 12th place.

Wigan took the lead in the 14th minute when Will Grigg headed in Max Power's free-kick, but Rotherham were level within two minutes.

Kieffer Moore headed the ball into the path of David Ball who cut inside and despatched a beautiful curling shot from the edge of the area into the top corner.

The visitors were back in front 12 minutes later, following a sustained spell of pressure, Alex Bruce hooking the ball home after Lee Frecklington had headed off the line.

On the hour, the game was put beyond Rotherham's reach when Michael Jacobs scored a third for Athletic.

Michael Ihiekwe's bad mistake let in Grigg and Marek Rodak did brilliantly to push the ball away from the striker's feet in one-on-one, but Jacobs was on hand with the follow-up.

The Millers pressed for the last 30 minutes, but, although skipper Lee Frecklington went close late on, Latics goalkeeper Jamie Jones didn't have a serious save to make.

Rotherham (4-4-1-1): Rodak; Cummings, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock; Towell (Williams 62), Potter (Vaulks 75), Frecklington, Forde; Ball (Yates 81); Moore. Subs not used: O'Donnell, Ajayi, Newell, Clarke-Harris.

Wigan (4-2-3-1): Jones; Byrne, Dunkley, Bruce, James; Evans, Morsy; Jacobs (Roberts 90+2), Power, Colclough (Massey 83); Grigg (Toney 78). Subs not used: Sarkic, Elder, Perkins, Thomas.

Goals: Ball 16 (Rotherham); Grigg 14, Bruce 28, Jacobs 60 (Wigan).

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne).

Attendance: 8,443 (946).

Click here for more Millers news