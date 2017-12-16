F-T: Rotherham United 1 Plymouth Argyle 1

Ten-man Rotherham United thrillingly came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with a stoppage-time equaliser against Plymouth Argyle.

Centre-half Semi Ajayi forced the ball home in a 92nd-minute goalmouth scramble to give the brave Millers, a man down since Richard Wood's 50th-minute dismissal, their reward for a second-half effort full of character and spirit.

They had taken the game to Argyle after Wood's second yellow card and were looking like the side most likely to score when they were hit by an 82nd-minute hammer-blow.

Rotherham old boy Ryan Taylor scored against the run of play with a near-post header and appeared to have settled the League One contest at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the visitors' favour.

But the Millers rallied again and Ajayi was in the right place at the right time to earn them a share of the spoils.

Rotherham played some flowing football in the first half and troubled Plymouth with quick breaks. Chances were hard to come by, but Ryan Williams should have scored when he broke clear in the 17th minute.

Plymouth hadn't tested Millers keeper Marek Rodak as the opening period drew to a close with David Ball showing delightful control only to see his subsequent shot blocked.

The second half was only five minutes old when Wood received his marching orders. His first yellow, for a first-half challenge on keeper Kelle Roos, was harsh, but the defender could have no complaints about the second as he miscontrolled the ball and then tripped Taylor in his attempt to recover.

Home boss Paul Warne gambled in the final few minutes, making attacking substitutions, and his boldness paid off in the nick of time.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Rodak; Emmanuel (Clarke-Harris 86), Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Forde (Newell 86), Towell, Vaulks, Williams; Ball, Yates (Frecklington 55). Subs not used: O'Donnell, Purrington, Ihiekwe, Cummings.

Plymouth (4-1-4-1): Roos; Sawyer, Edwards, Bradley, Taylor-Sinclair; Fox; Jervis (Ainsworth 71), Carey, Diagouraga, Grant (Wylde 76); Taylor (Fletcher 90). Subs not used: Cooper, Miller, Songo'o, Threlkeld.

Goals: Ajayi 90+2 (Rotherham); Taylor 82 (Plymouth).

Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne & Wear).

Attendance: 7,562 (456).

Click here for more Millers news