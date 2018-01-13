F-T: Oldham Athletic 1 Rotherham United 1

Rotherham United extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in a dour League One contest at Oldham Athletic.

The second half was dire, with neither side mustering an effort on target until time added on as the Millers slipped a place in the table to eighth.

Paul Warne's men swept into an early lead and the game appeared there for the taking.

But they allowed the home side back into contention and were content to settle for a point in the end.

Rotherham were indebted to Richard Wood in the third minute when the centre-half headed Craig Davies' shot off the line and the visitors took advantage by going ahead four minutes later.

David Ball chased down his own pass and fed Anthony Forde whose cross fell to Ryan Williams. The winger made no mistake with crisp finish.

Wood, while clearly being impeded, forced a shot on target from Forde's 19th-minute free-kick, but the home side were level just past the half-hour mark when a free-kick was played short to Craig Davies and the striker made no mistake with a low effort from 20 yards.

Substitute Joe Newell's 93rd-minute shot gave Johny Placide an easy save and Richie Towell's blast high over the bar seconds later summed up proceedings.

Oldham (4-2-3-1): Placide; Dummigan (Nepomuceno 85), Gerrard, Edmundson, Wilson; Fane, Gardner (McLaughlin 70); Obadeyi, Pringle, Benyu (Amadi-Holloway 74); Davies. Subs not used: Duffus, Sheridan, Hamer, Maouche.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Rodak; Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Forde, Towell, Vaulks, Williams (Newell 82); Ball (Clarke-Harris 86), Yates (Smith 66). Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Ihiekwe, Taylor.

Goals: Davies 31 (Oldham); Williams 7 (Rotherham).

Referee: Robert Lewis (Shropshire).

Attendance: 4,775 (1,172).

Click here for more Millers news