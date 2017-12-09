F-T: Blackpool 1 Rotherham United 2

Battling Rotherham United came from behind to win for the first time in nearly three years to end their recent poor run in League One.

The Millers were trailing 1-0 at the break at Blackpool, but hit back with two goals from David Ball to take all three points.

Ball headed home the winner in the 87th minute to send the travelling fans behind the goal into raptures.

It gave Rotherham their first win in eight league matches.

The last time they were behind and finished as victors was when they beat Millwall 2-1 in February 2015 in the Championship.

A double substitution at half-time, when manager Paul Warne took off Jonson Clarke-Harris and Michael Ihiekwe and brought on Jerry Yates and Anthony Forde, turned the game in the visitors' favour.

They had been second best in the first half and trailed to Kelvin Mellor's stunning 21st-minute strike.

But they were a different proposition after the break and Ball levelled from close range on 77 minutes before his brave header saw them climb four places in the table to ninth.

Blackpool (4-3-3): Allsop; Mellor, Aimson, Robertson, Taylor; Longstaff (Cooke), Ryan, Spearing (Philliskirk 88); Solomon-Otabor, Vassell (Delfouneso 10), Daniel. Subs not used: Williams, D'Almeida, Gnanduillet, Quigley.

Rotherham (3-5-2): Rodak; Ajayi, Ihiekwe (Forde H-T), Wood; Emmanuel, Towell, Vaulks, Williams, Mattock (Cummings 87); Ball, Clarke-Harris (Yates H-T). Subs not used: O'Donnell, Cummings, Onariase, Wiles.

Goals: Mellor 21 (Blackpool); Ball 77, 87 (Rotherham).

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside).

Attendance:

