Eyre Street: Police and ambulance called to 'medical incident' at busy roundabout in Sheffield city centre

Police and paramedics were called to a busy roundabout in Sheffield city centre this morning following what was described as a ‘medical incident’.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 1:31pm

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to Eyre Street, beside the Furnival Street roundabout, shortly after 9am today, Sunday, November 13. A YAS spokeswoman said she was not able to give any more information.

One ambulance and a police car could still be seen parked on the pavement outside The Gate student accommodation tower block this afternoon, along with a blue BMW convertible car.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.

An ambulance parked just off Eyre Street, at the Furnival Street roundabout in Sheffield city centre on Sunday, November 13. Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called shortly after 9am to what it described as a 'medical incident'
