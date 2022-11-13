Eyre Street: Police and ambulance called to 'medical incident' at busy roundabout in Sheffield city centre
Police and paramedics were called to a busy roundabout in Sheffield city centre this morning following what was described as a ‘medical incident’.
By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Nov 2022, 1:31pm
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to Eyre Street, beside the Furnival Street roundabout, shortly after 9am today, Sunday, November 13. A YAS spokeswoman said she was not able to give any more information.
One ambulance and a police car could still be seen parked on the pavement outside The Gate student accommodation tower block this afternoon, along with a blue BMW convertible car.