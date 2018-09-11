Eyewitness speaks of panic after stabbing at Corporation nightclub in Sheffield

An eyewitness who was in a Sheffield nightclub when a man was stabbed inside has told how panic erupted inside the venue, with people ‘running around’.

The clubber, who asked to remain anonymous, was in Corporation when an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at the club.

Police, who have appealed for witnesses, say there were around 800 people in the club last night

She said: "It was a fairly quiet night and Corp was nowhere near full. Then everyone started running around the club saying somebody had been stabbed.

“They turned all the music off about 1.15am. The DJs announced that they had to end the night early and asked everyone to make their way out.

“They opened all the fire exits and we all had to leave that way. They wouldn't let anybody out of the main exits.

Police were called to Corporation at about 1am this morning

“I'd tried to go out through the main door a few minutes earlier and the bouncer had shouted at me to go back, so I think it might have happened right at the entrance.

"When we got out there were at least three police cars."

The victim was taken to hospital, where police said this morning he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police outside the nightclub this morning

South Yorkshire Police said officers were working with the club's managers and a review is currently underway with its licensing officers.

Detectives said there were around 800 people at the bass-line event last night and they want to hear from anyone who saw anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 33 of September 11.