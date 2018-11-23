Eyewitness claims ‘man was shot’ on Sheffield street 

Have your say

An eyewitness has told how a man was shot early this morning on a Sheffield street.

Ellesmere Green and Gower Street in Burngreave has been sealed off by police.

Police at the scene.

Reports suggested armed police were deployed to the scene at about 8am.

One man, who was in the area at about 6.45am this morning, said: "I saw two men fighting.

“They were arguing and punching each other. Then one of the men got a gun out and shot the other.

Officers have sealed off the area.

“He fell down and then got back up. He walked off on his phone.

“The man with the gun was walking up and down for a few minutes with the gun in his hand then he walked off too."

Specialist forensic officers are at the scene this morning working behind a cordon that has been put in place.

The cordon in place.

There are also markers on the ground in several places.

Buses and other traffic is being diverted around the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has not released any details yet.

We have contacted them and are waiting for further details.

