‘Extremely challenging' night for officers in Sheffield who dealt with Centertainment murder

It was an ‘extremely challenging’ Friday night for police in Sheffield, as they dealt with a fatal attack of a man alongside numerous other incidents.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was fatally attacked at Valley Centertainment meaning that Ecclesfield officers - from two separate rotas - were called in to assist arresting the seven suspects and to seize evidence.

READ MORE: Man dies following assault at Sheffield Centertainment

As well as that, they arrested multiple unconnected suspects following reports of assaults, criminal damage, affray and threats to kill.

READ MORE: Sheffield woman arrested for falsely imprisoning police officers at her home

Officers from the previous shift had to extend their duties until 7am meaning they completed a 14-hour day instead of their usual 10.

READ MORE: Woman charged after slash attack on Sheffield street, as victim remains in a serious condition

Posting on Facebook, officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team praised the teamwork of the those from Ecclesfield station for extending their shifts to allow others to respond to calls.