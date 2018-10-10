‘Extreme haircuts rule and mobile phones aren’t evil!’ Doncaster school boss pokes fun at town’s strict schools

A Doncaster education boss has hit out at the town’s schools which ban mobile phones and ‘extreme’ haircuts in a humorous Facebook post which has been widely shared and praised.

Gwyn ap Harri, boss of Doncaster’s XP School, hit out at local schools and ‘apologised’ to parents, saying: “You should not be subjected to this.”

XP CEO Gwyn ap Harri.

Mr ap Harri, who has overseen the development and expansion of the town's first free school, posted the message on Facebook.

He wrote: “To all the parents who have gone to school open evenings and have had to sit through a presentation by the head about uniform / haircuts being more important than your child's personality, and mobile phones being evil – IT IS ALL A LIE.

“Extreme haircuts rule and positively correlate to academic achievement.

“Mobile phones are one of the greatest technological advancements ever and kids need to learn to use them responsibly. I apologise on behalf of planet Earth, you should not be subjected to this.”

Many of the borough’s schools have banned mobile phones completely during the school day while there have been several cases of pupils being sent home from Doncaster schools over unacceptable hairstyles.

The XP School, which is based near Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium, first opened its doors in 2014 with a sister school, XP East, opening its doors this summer.

The school prides itself on its unique approach to learning which involves using a system it calls Expeditionary Learning. All the lessons are based on a project, which ends with the publication of a book.

The teachers weave the curriculum into the project.

Pupils also have to stand up and talk about their work. Not just in front of their friends - but also their parents.