Extra strain on Sheffield A&E with spike in fractures and breaks from black ice

People slipping on black ice across Sheffield has resulted in extra demand on A&E.

Hospital bosses in Sheffield have said over 100 people came through the emergency department at the Northern General Hospital today with breaks and fractures.

Freezing temperatures overnight into Friday morning left huge swathes of the city covered in slippery ice.

Footage of a car was posted online which showed it sliding down a hill in Walkley and another driver was forced to flee from his car after a van 'lost control' on black ice before a head-on collision.

The van was travelling down Thornsborough Road in Heeley at around 11am when it skidded on a patch of black ice.

Bin collections across the city were also disrupted as waste firm Veolia said they had trouble accessing some routes.

A number of First and Stagecoach bus services also had to be diverted.

Health chiefs are asking people with less serious injuries to visit their GP or head to the Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital.

Avril Kuhrt, clinical director for acute & emergency medicine at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We have seen a rise in patients with fractures and breaks as a result of falling on the ice today, with over 100 ice related A&E attendances.

"When we have days like this we have plans in place which mean we have additional orthopaedic specialists in A&E to ensure patients get timely care.

"For people who have minor injuries they can visit their GP, call 111 for advice or visit the Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital.

"By using these services for minor injuries, it means A&E is able to treat the more serious injuries. I would like to thank all the teams who have worked so hard today to ensure all those people who had an injury due to the ice received the appropriate care.”