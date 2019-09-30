Extra staff to be recruited to tackle mental health issues in South Yorkshire
The NHS in England is to recruit 1,000 extra specialist staff to treat mental health issues under plans set out by the Tories.
Ahead of the opening of their party conference in Manchester yesterday, the Conservatives announced £70 million in funding for 12 areas to boost their mental health services.
The party said the investment would enable them to recruit staff with expertise in a range of issues from eating disorders and alcohol addiction through to complex mental health difficulties such as psychosis or bipolar disorder.
It forms part of the Government's commitment to raise spending on mental health services by £2.3 billion a year under the NHS long term plan.
Mental Health Minister Nadine Dorries said: "Today's announcement will pave the way for a huge step-change in how the health service supports those with mental health issues in their communities.
"We know there are many causes behind mental illness - including significant life changes, problems at work or addiction - so it is only right that the NHS brings services together to serve patients in their communities."
The 12 areas to benefit from the cash boost are are Cambridge and Peterborough, Hertfordshire and West Essex, North West London, North East London, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, Lincolnshire, Humber Coast and Vale, South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw, Cheshire and Merseyside, Frimley, Surrey Heartlands and Somerset.