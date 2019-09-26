Extra police hit streets of Barnsley in day of action
Extra police officers are on the streets of Barnsley today in a day of action aimed at tackling issues of most concern to local residents.
Officers are patrolling the streets and tackling concerns in local communities as part of Operation Duxford – a multi-agency response to issues raised by residents.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Barnsley Council are among the organisations involved in the operation.
Chief Superintendent Scott Green said: “Today is about taking action following feedback from our communities, and tackling the issues that matter to you the most.
“This early in the operation we cannot give too much detail but I am hoping that later today we can share positive results with you of those arrested, items recovered and action taken.
“If you see our officers while you are out and about, stop and say hello.”