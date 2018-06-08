Extra funding for Sheffield adult mental health crisis services

People at risk of a mental health crisis in Sheffield will be able to access new support services thanks to a £429,000 funding boost for the city.

The money will be used to develop a new Psychiatric Decision Unit, at the Longley Centre, based at the Northern General Hospital, in Fir Vale, and to further develop the Sheffield Mental Health Guide self-help website.

The PDU, which Sheffield Health and Social Care Foundation Trust will lead on, will be a first point of call for any adult experiencing a mental health crisis and will given them a safe place to receive emergency support.

It will direct people away from Accident and Emergency departments and into a purpose built space which is a safer, more appropriate environment.

With facilities to support up to eight people, the unit will be open 24 hours a day and host a range of mental health experts.

Chief Executive of Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust and chairman of Mental Health Partnership Board, Kevan Taylor, said: “I am very proud that Sheffield is receiving these additional investments to improve mental health care in the city.

"This builds on recent funding secured which has increased our adult Place of Safety provision, supported the development of the mental health Liaison Service to provide round-the-clock care and guaranteed the forthcoming expansion of the peri-natal mental health service.

“The PDU will make a real difference to people experiencing a mental health crisis by offering a safe and calming environment.

"Bringing all of our adult mental health crisis services under the safe roof, makes sure that service users will get the support they need straight away."

The money will also enable charity Flourish to develop the ‘My Support’ Platform, which will help people plan and manage their mental health care online through the existing Sheffield Mental Health Guide.

It will link in with existing services in Sheffield and allow people to use the information to create tailored plans by adding favourite support organisations and bookmarking events.

Clinical Director for mental health at NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr Steve Thomas, said: “In Sheffield all of the health and social care organisations have committed to working in partnership to improve care and support for people in crisis because of a mental health condition.

"A number of positive developments have already been made in the city to support people at various stages of mental health crisis, including working on the prevention of crisis and we are already starting to see the impact this is having on people’s lives.

"The new PDU and the new Flourish platform are key parts of the city’s plans to transform mental health services so this is a fantastic step forward for Sheffield and one that will benefit many people.”

Councillor Chris Peace, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for health and social care said it was 'excellent news' for the city.

“We are committed to being a mentally healthy city and this opportunity will help some of the most vulnerable adults in our city," he added.

Jo Eckersley from Flourish said: “It’s fantastic news that the PDU and the My Support Platform will be going ahead, and we found it really rewarding working to secure the funding with other excellent partners in the city.

"We look forward to working with Sheffield people to develop the new My Support Platform, and to seeing what happens next.”