Extinction Rebellion to 'spill blood,' block roads and lead 'funeral procession' through Sheffield today
Eco-protesters are set to spill fake ‘blood,’ block roads and lead a ‘funeral procession’ through Sheffield city centre today in a symbolic protest against climate change.
Extinction Rebellion Sheffield are set to don red robes, before setting off on a march in the form of a ‘funeral procession’ that will leave Dina in Cambridge Street at midday.
The group will march to Tudor Square, via Barker’s Pool and the Town Hall, with the protest culminating in the ‘symbolic spilling of non-toxic, synthetic blood as a symbol of the relentless extinctions caused by human activity’.
Extinction Rebellion have also said they intend to temporarily block roads – but they have not yet revealed which ones will be affected.
Stephanie Howlett has helped to co-ordinate today’s protest.
She said: “The world is currently heating at a rate beyond all predictions, and yet many people are unaware of the dire implications for our children if we carry on as normal.
“We hope that by staging this moving event in the heart of Sheffield people will take on board the need for urgent, radical action by our government and councils and the need to change our life styles while there is still time to avert the worst consequences.”
This is the latest in a series of protests.
About 5,000 people gathered in the city centre and outside the University of Sheffield to take part in the Global Climate Strike event earlier this month.
Previous to this, campaigners temporarily blocked roads in Kelham Island and close to the railway station in a bid to get their point across.