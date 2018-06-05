Extended opening for Sheffield dental practice

Owners of a Sheffield dental surgery are applying to alter opening times before the business formally opens.

An initial application by The Hightrees Clinic, in Townhead Road, Dore, was seeking to open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Owners of the clinic, which has not yet opened, now want to extend opening until 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, until 5pm on Saturdays, and to provide emergency out-of-hours treatment from 8am until 8pm on any day of the week.

They has initially applied to open until 7.30pm Monday to Friday, until 5pm on Saturdays and from 10am until 4pm on Sundays, but reduced the hours following objections from local residents.

The premises, which is a former post office, is neighboured by other commercial premises, but there are family homes in the surrounding area.

The application is recommended for conditional approval when members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee meet on Tuesday, June 12 at Sheffield Town Hall.