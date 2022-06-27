Firefighters attended a site at Norwood near Killamarsh following the incident at about 4.30pm. It is understood that the fire has broken out on the Norwood Industrial Estate on Rotherham Road.
One eyewitness said they saw flames shooting into the air. Residents in Swallownest and Kiveton reported seeing the smoke from their homes.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it has sent several crews to the blaze.
Read More
Read MoreRestorations: Craft businesses being 'forced out' of Sheffield's Kelham Island t...