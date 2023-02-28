Explore new opportunities with St Luke’s careers and volunteering fair

St Luke’s Hospice will be hosting a special Careers and Volunteering Fair on March 10.

The St Luke's Ecclesall Road South site

The event, which is being held at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road South site from 9.30am to 2.30pm, will give visitors the chance to explore work in both clinical and non-clinical areas of the hospice.

And there will also be a chance for anybody interested in volunteering to explore roles in areas as varied as retail, events and patient support.

“There are so many wonderful opportunities for anybody looking for new career development options or who simply has time to support one of Sheffield’s best known and loved charities,” said St Luke’s Volunteer Development Manager Francesca Bradshaw.

“Our friendly team will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions about all of our opportunities and give out more information about our current paid roles and our volunteering programme.”