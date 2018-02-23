EXCLUSIVE: Future of Sheffield firm Davy Markham in doubt due to 'financial challenges'

The future of an established Sheffield manufacturing firm is in doubt due to 'financial challenges'.

Bosses at heavy engineering specialists Davy Markham on Prince of Wales Road in Darnall told around 90 workers they 'couldn't be paid' on Thursday night.

John Watson, director at Davy Markham Ltd

The firm has confirmed they are experiencing difficulties and are now said to be in discussions to 'evaluate all options to allow the business to continue to trade'.

One worker's relative hit out at the company calling them 'immoral' while another said his grandson was now out looking for work.

Sheffield MP Clive Betts said the firm's news was a 'great disappointment'.

The firm has worked on projects such as the Channel Tunnel, Gateshead Millennium Bridge and Wembley Stadium.

The firm is situated on Prince of Wales Road

Back in June last year, the firm announced 50 jobs would be created after securing a £20m contract to manufacture nuclear waste containers.

A relative of one of the firm's workers who didn't wish to be named contacted The Star about the payday problems. Workers should've been paid a months salary on Friday.

She said: "My partner said to me last week there might be redundancies but they would get a month's notice.

"But not to be paid for a months work, told the night before they're due to be paid and then threatened with the sack if they leak it to the media is just completely immoral.

"They must've known about this on Wednesday at the very latest. There's a lot of young lads who won't have any money for the weekend. I've been told one guy has no money in his account, what are they supposed to do?"

Another relative of a worker also expressed his concerns about Davy Markham.

He said: "My grandson is an apprentice at the firm and he's now out of work. They're keeping it really quiet and the whole thing is just wrong."

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts told The Star he will be contacting the firm in the coming days.

He said: "My reaction to this news is one of great disappointment and I hope the search for a solution is successful.

"They employ very well-skilled workers who have the ability to provide parts for some of the major infrastructure projects of the future.

"I hope this type of work doesn't disappear overseas. The firm is unique in what it does, there is no other firm like it in the UK."

A spokesman for the manufacturing giant said threats of the sack if the news was leaked to the media were 'completely untrue'.

John Watson, director at Davy Markham Ltd said: “We have experienced some financial challenges and are working closely with our advisors to evaluate all options to allow the business to continue to trade.

"We are communicating openly and regularly with employees to keep them updated on our position.”