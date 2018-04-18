EXCLUSIVE: Full list reveals extent of funding cuts to each school in Sheffield

Most primary schools in Sheffield have their budgets slashed by tens of thousands of pounds according to new figures.

The Star can today exclusively reveal how much every school in Sheffield will lose or gain under the Government's new national funding formula.

Most primary schools are set to lose money by the time the funding formula is fully implemented by 2020/21, while the city's secondary schools will have their budgets increased by up to £1m.

In Sheffield the new funding formula will not be introduced straight away, instead the council will phase the implementation for schools from next year.

The budget for primary schools in the city will fall from £177m in 2018/19, to £176m in 2019/20 and to £169m in 2020/21.

Most schools will see an increase in funding next year and the handful of primaries which will see a cut is because their pupil numbers will drop.

But by 2020/21, all but a handful of primaries will be losing tens of thousands of pounds.

A school losing around £70,000 from its budget is the equivalent to two or three teachers and teaching assistants.

However the picture is a lot brighter for the city's secondary schools.

In 2018/19 secondary schools will receive a share of £130m, which will increase to £131m in 2019/20 and to £140m in 2020/21.

Again the secondary schools which see their budgets cut in the first year is a result in a fall in pupil numbers.

But by 2020/21 many are set to have budgets increased by several hundred thousands of pounds, while a couple will gain close to £1m.

Executive director of people services at Sheffield Council, Jayne Ludlam, said Sheffield schools are sill underfunded compared with other councils and work will continue to raise concerns with the Government.

She said: "Whilst there has been some increase in school funding for next year, the funding does not meet the increasing costs schools have faced over the last few years. In comparison to other local authorities our schools are still underfunded.

“We are working closely with Learn Sheffield to support Sheffield schools to address these challenges so that they are able to focus on educating our children.

“Sheffield Council, together with the Schools Forum and our schools continue to raise our concerns about the low level of funding to Sheffield schools with Ministers and the Government. We will continue to campaign for a fair deal for schools, children and young people in Sheffield”.

When the new funding formula was introduced the then education secretary, Justine Greening, said the purpose of the new funding formula is to correct historic disparities in the funding system, which involves redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas.

A DfE spokesman said: "Thanks to our reforms and the hard work of teachers, standards are rising in our schools.

"By 2020, core school funding will rise to a record £43.5 billion – the Institute for Fiscal Studies has confirmed that by then per pupil funding will have increased more than 70 per cent in real terms since 1990.

"Latest figures show schools hold surpluses of more than £4 billion and we are providing support to help them get the most out of every pound they spend.

“The department’s new national funding formula means that – if the formula were implemented in full – schools in Sheffield will receive £20.4 million extra funding for schools, and every primary school in Sheffield will attract an increased funding per pupil.”