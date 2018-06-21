Excitement for customers as Lidl announces plans for new multimillion pound Sheffield store

Budget supermarket chain Lidl has announced plans to open a new multimillion store in Sheffield.

Plans have been submitted to convert the current Rivelin Motor Company site on Stannington Road into the new budget supermarket.

The plans will create up to 40 new jobs for the local economy and include an in-store bakery, longer style tills with dual packing, customer toilets and ample parking.

Lidl are now holding a public exhibition and consultation event which will take place on Wednesday, June 27 at St Polycarps Church.

Graham Burr, Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property said: ‘We are excited at the prospect of bringing a brand-new Lidl store to this area and I am aware of the demand from local people for a new supermarket.

"We have been looking at options for a new Lidl store at Malin Bridge for some time and the Parkers Yard site presents us with a great opportunity to bring a Lidl store to the area.

“I would encourage and welcome members of the community to come and see the plans on Wednesday and let us know what they think of the proposals before we submit a planning application.”

The planning application for the site will be submitted in the coming weeks following the public exhibition.