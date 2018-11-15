Excitement builds as X Factor star to perform at Sheffield Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018

An X Factor star will perform for the crowds at Sheffield’s Christmas Lights Switch-On on Sunday.

Molly Scott will swap the studios for Sheffield as the X Factor star wows the crowds as they wait for the big switch-on.

Sheffield Christmas Lights Switch-On

The popular sixteen-year -old, who left the TV show last week, will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent star Kyle Tomlinson and The Voice finalist Lucy Milburn.

They will be performing before the big switch-on at 5.30pm where a surprise guest will help Heart Yorkshire presenters Dixie and Emma flip the switch.

Joining them will be the cast of this year’s Peter Pan pantomime at the Lyceum, Milkshake’s David Ribi and Panto Legend Damien Williams.

There will also be performances from dance troops, choirs, the Hyde Park Brass Band and some of TV’s biggest musical talents from The X Factor, BGT and The Voice.

And, as a special treat Dixie, on the drums, will be performing with his brand new supergroup.

The festivities will start on the day at 12.30pm with the Moor Christmas Party where kids can meet Santa, The Snow Queen and Christmas Elves.

In the city centre, around the Town Hall, Winter Gardens and Barker’s Pool, the fun begins at 2pm with appearances from Elf on a Shelf and Father Christmas.

There will also be plenty of activities to choose from including the fairy grotto, carol singing, Christmas craft, story-telling and balloon modelling, plus fairground rides, fire engine rides, a spin on the big wheel and of course mulled wine for the grown-ups.

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure said: “Our light switch on event truly signifies the start of Christmas in Sheffield, drawing thousands of people to come out and celebrate this magical time of year together.

“As well as the beautiful lights and decorations that will illuminate Sheffield this year, we have some brilliant acts and fantastic activities and appearances to get everyone feeling festive.

“Last year was one of our biggest crowds yet, with more than 37,000 people coming along to kick-off their Christmas celebrations and with our brilliant entertainment, markets, fairground rides, festive bars and children’s activities I hope we’ll see even more this year to enjoy this wonderful occasion.”