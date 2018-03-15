'Exceptional' Sheffield father stabbed his own son after drunken row

An 'exceptional' Sheffield father stabbed his own son with a steak knife 'in the heat of the moment' after a drunken row in their home.

Wayne Crapper, aged 53, of Park Grange Rise, Norfolk Park, lost control after his son who has struggled with drink problems, came home 'very drunk' after watching the Steel City derby on TV at a local working men's club.

But Judge David Dixon sentencing said he had heard Crapper, who has no previous convictions, had the 'patience of a saint' in terms of his son and lashed out in the 'heat of the moment'.

Crapper avoided a jail term and received a community order.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Crapper told police after the incident said: "I knew this would happen if no one helped him."

The court heard along with his wife of 35 years, had been trying to help their son for a number of years with alcohol misuse and mental health problems and four days previous to the incident, he was released from hospital.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting said an argument broke out in the kitchen and Crapper's wife, who was outside having a cigarette heard the defendant say 'get him away from me before I do something silly'.

Soon after, she heard shouts of 'mum help me' and saw spots of blood on the floor.

Crapper rang the police and made a full admission to officers on arrival.

Ms Gallagher said: "His son declined to provide a statement but notes taken from a police notebook said he came home drunk which upset his father and thought he only meant to scare and didn't think he wanted to hurt him.

"He had three superficial injuries to his abdomen and the knife was described as a black handled steak knife."

Rachael Hughes defending said Crapper had no previous convictions, was an 'exceptional father' and asked the judge to follow the recommendations of a pre-sentence report.

Sentencing Crapper, Judge Dixon said: "I've heard you're an exceptional father and have the patience of a saint often going above and beyond to help your son with his problems.

"But that evening you got the knife in the heat of the moment. Normally, people who use knives in my court go to jail but these are truly exceptional circumstances."

Crapper pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.