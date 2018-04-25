Ex-sports coach charged with historic sex offences in Rotherham and Doncaster

An ex-sports coach who worked in South Yorkshire has been charged with a string of historic sex offences.

Dylan Lamb, who was under investigation for non-recent reports of sexual abuse against two teenage boys, is charged with 13 counts of various sexual offences.

The 70-year-old, formerly known as Johnathan Haythorne, was charged this morning with five counts of indecent assault, four counts of gross indecency and four counts of additional, serious sexual offences.

The charges relate to offences allegedly committed in Rotherham, Doncaster and Brigg during the 1970s, 80s and 90s, when Lamb was employed as a football coach in South Yorkshire and a hockey coach in North Lincolnshire.

Lamb, of Queens Court, in Scawby, North Lincolnshire, has been bailed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, May 22.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 414 of April 25.