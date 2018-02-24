Ex-Sheffield working men's club demolished to make way for car sales lot

A former Sheffield working men's club, which fell into a state of disrepair following its closure, has been demolished to make way for a car sales.

Demolition work of the former Woodhouse Mill Working Men's Club, Retford Road, was completed earlier this month and the site will be used by neighbouring business HR Car Sales after planning permission was granted in August.

The club closed in early 2015 and was targeted by vandals who smashed its windows and doors.

HR Car Sales is to take over the site and will a build sales office and use part of the former car park as a valeting area.

A decision report by Sheffield Council said: "Although this proposal represents a departure from the Unitary Development Plan taking account of the established commercial use of the site and the measures included to mitigate the impact of the development on the amenities of adjoining residential the proposal is considered acceptable.

"The proposal results in the removal of a dilapidated building to the benefit of visual amenities and is not considered to conflict with adopted local and national planning policies."

Works will also be carried out to change road markings on Retford Road to provide a marked refuge for traffic turning right into the site.