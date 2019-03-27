Ex-Sheffield Wednesday owner gives record donation for surgical robot 

A former Sheffield Wednesday owner has donated a record breaking £1.3 million to Sheffield Hospitals Charity for a state-of-the-art surgical robot.

Dave Allen’s donation is the biggest the hospitals trust has ever received, which Kirsten Major, chief executive of the charity, is calling a ‘gift of life.’

Dave Allen

More than 200 patients a year with prostate, kidney and bladder cancer will benefit from the robot, which is said to be one of the most advanced in the world.

David Reynolds, executive director at the charity, said: “This is the largest single donation we have ever received and I’d like to personally thank Mr Allen for his incredibly kind donation. This extra robot will mean even more patients will benefit from this groundbreaking technology.

“His donation is an extremely welcome addition to the other amazing work we fund, thanks to the generosity all of our other local supporters.”

Mr Allen, who is now the chairman of the A&S Leisure Group, bought the robot after hearing the positive impact it would have on people’s lives and said he was caught ‘on a good day’ after just selling one of his businesses.

Sheffield businessman and chairman of The A&S Leisure Group, Dave Allen (far right) made the 1.3 million personal donation to buy Sheffield Teaching Hospitals a state of the art Surgical Robot which is installed at Sheffield Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Photograph by Paul David Drabble

He added: “I’m so happy that the surgical robot will make a difference to the lives of people who live in the community. Having been successful in business, I feel proud that I can continue to make donations like this to local charities in our region.”

The robot allows major surgery to be carried out with smaller incisions and it is hoped it will help patients return home earlier.

Surgeons control the robot with a joystick and foot pedals, which operate a 3D high definition camera and specialised instruments attached to the arms.

The camera is ten times more accurate than the human eye and the robot’s tools are free from the natural tremor in the human hand.

Professor Jim Catto, of the teaching hospital, said they currently have one surgical robot shared between four specialities which is run almost all hours of the day.

He said: “We are really quite overwhelmed with the personal generosity of Mr Allen.

“We run our current robot every day, some evenings and many weekends. The second robot will mean we can offer this less invasive form of surgery to even more patients which is fantastic.”

The first operation is due to take place later this month in the theatre complex at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Hard work is ahead for the robot as the hospital has one of the largest urological surgery units in the country, undertaking more bladder and kidney surgery than any other NHS hospital, and is the fourth largest for prostate cancer.

Ms Major said: “This is fantastic news for patients in South Yorkshire as we can now offer even more patients world-class robotic surgery to treat bowel and urological cancer so we are incredibly grateful to Mr Allen for this incredible gift. It really is a gift of life.”