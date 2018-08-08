Ex-receptionist at Doncaster's doctors' surgery to stand trial accused of unlawfully accessing personal data

A former receptionist at a Doncaster doctors' surgery has appeared at court, accused of unlawfully accessing personal data.

During a hearing held at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, August 8), Laura Astill, 45, pleaded not guilty to six counts of unlawfully obtaining personal data.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2017, while Astill, of Grampian Way, Thorne was working as a receptionist at the Northfield Surgery in Thorne.

The case has now been sent to Sheffield Crown Court for trial.

Astill was granted bail until her next scheduled appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on September 5.