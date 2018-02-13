Ex-pupil in custody after car ploughed into Sheffield school

An ex-pupil is one of two men in custody today after a car ploughed into the entrance of a Sheffield school this morning.

Two Sheffield men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing criminal damage following the incident at Fir Vale School, Owler Lane, Fir Vale.

It is alleged that a black BMW was driven erratically around the school grounds for around 10 minutes before the car smashed into the school foyer at around 8.25am.

Pupils and staff escaped unharmed but pupils were sent home on the advice of South Yorkshire Police while an investigation was launched.

Police officers remain at the school, which was visited earlier today by Sheffield's District Commander Stuart Barton.

He praised the way school staff responded to the 'isolated incident' and kept pupils safe.

He said: "A vehicle was driven around the school grounds erratically for about 10 minutes before it was driven into the entrance doors, causing some considerable damage.

"The motive for the incident is not yet known."

One man was arrested in the car and the was arrested a short distance away.

Chf Supt Barton added: "The school reacted admirably in the way the incident was responded to and the way children were looked after.

"The aim now is to get the school up and running again as normal as soon as possible."

He said the incident was 'isolated' and officers had spoken to local councillors and community leaders.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore, added: "The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day as officers conduct enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and provide reassurance.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no current risk to the school or the surrounding community."