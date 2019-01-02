Ex-prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into Doncaster jail 

Have your say

A former prison officer has been jailed for smuggling drugs into a Doncaster jail.

Jade Hicks admitted conveying cannabis and Subutex worth more than £1000 into Marshgate Prison.

Jade Hicks.

READ MORE: Man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield named

The 35-year-old, formerly of Regent Street, Hemsworth, Pontefract, was jailed for eight months at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on December 27.

Outside of court, detective inspector Steve Smith, of Doncaster CID, said: “We work very closely with the prisons in Doncaster to set a zero tolerance stance to any individual who chooses to convey prohibited items.

“These items are dangerous and we hope court cases like this send a strong message to anyone thinking about trying to get banned items into a prison. You will be caught and put before the courts.”

READ MORE: Teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 12 days

The court heard how Hicks had previously been employed at HMP Leeds until February 2018.

She maintained contact with a male prisoner, who she had initially met in a professional capacity.

Hicks began to visit the prisoner when he was transferred to HMP Doncaster.

READ MORE: Two Sheffield men admit class A drug offences following police tip-off

Hicks was caught when CCTV captured her removing articles from her clothing and passing them to the prisoner on October 11.

She was detained by the prison staff, later charged and remanded into custody before her court date.