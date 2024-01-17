Ex-cop allegedly used warrant card to try to get into Sheffield nightclub hours after going home sick
The former police constable is set to face the allegation at an accelerated misconduct hearing.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former South Yorkshire Police officer is accused of attempting to use her warrant card at a Sheffield nightclub a matter hours after saying she was too unwell to work.
The allegation has been made against former police constable Holly Lee, who is set to appear in front of an accelerated misconduct hearing on January 23, 2024.
A document published by South Yorkshire Police, announcing the misconduct hearing, states: "It is alleged that in August 2022 the former officer advised her sergeant that she was unwell and not fit for duty on a night shift.
"In the early hours of the following morning, she used her warrant card to try to gain entry to a nightclub in Sheffield."
The documents also state that if the alleged misconduct is proven, it would amount to 'a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and duties & responsibilities'.
"The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct," the documents continue.
South Yorkshire Police’s guidance on misconduct hearings state that they should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an ‘independent legally qualified person who will be chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC)’.
The other panel members should be an ‘officer of at least the rank of Superintendent and an independent lay person, selected from an approved list held by the Office of the PCC’.