Barnsley winger Jacob Brown chose the best possible way to earn some personal redemption...and he was loving it.

Brown was back in action after a three-match ban for a red card in a televised clash at Southend which he revealed was the lowest point of his career.

It came in front of the watching nation and kept him out of three important games in the Reds' League One promotion push.

He made his return against Walsall on Saturday, again in front of the Sky Sports cameras, and made it up to everyone by scoring a last-minute winner in a 1-0 success.

That delivered a vital three points, which piled the pressure on the chasing pack, with Sunderland not in action due to the international games.

It was a rollercoaster of emotion for Brown, who is having a debut season he is not going to forget quickly.

“I do not really know how to sum it up, to be honest,” he said.

“After the goal, everything just went crazy. I took my top off and was going to run into the crowd, but they had already run into me!

“The feeling after scoring that goal sums up why you play football. It was amazing and it shows the highs and lows. In the last game, I got sent off and I had been dreaming of a moment like this.”

It was nowhere near Barnsley's best performance of the season and in fact they were lucky not to be behind by the time Brown struck a vital blow for Daniel Stendel's side.

They are four points ahead of Portsmouth in third and five clear of Sunderland, who have two games in hand.

Brown knows that it is the stage of the season where it is only results that matter.

“It was not the best game from all of us but to score right at the end; I cannot explain.

“It was a massive game and to get three points is big. Getting the win is all that matters.

“We never give up. With Sunderland not playing, we needed to win and it puts a lot of pressure on them.”

The Reds will hope to stretch their unbeaten run to 20 games when Coventry visit Oakwell on Saturday.