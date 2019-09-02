Salford Crescent railway station.

Romantic Hayley Ircha is keen to track down the man she encountered briefly on a train last week – after her stars told her she would meet a ‘significant person’ during a short trip.

She has written an impassioned plea to find the man – known only as Adam and who comes from Doncaster.

Posting her appeal on Facebook, Hayley, from Stoke on Trent, wrote: “If the last few years have taught me anything it's that you never know when your time is up.

“It's important that we try to live every day as if was your last...do things that scare you...take chances... you never know what may come of it.

“OK so a couple of things happened to me over the last two days.

“Monday - I randomly read my stars. It said you will meet a significant person when you take a short trip.

“Tuesday - I got kinda lost in Salford/Manchester and ended up in the wrong station.

“I ended up on the Salford Crescent to Manchester Piccadilly train for about 15 minutes and talked to a really amazing bloke/lad. I never normally talk to strangers!

“The conversation started as he stood on my toe.

“These things are most probably completely random and mean absolutely nothing but I'm a bit of a dreamer and want to believe in the whole - everything happens for a reason nonsense.

“I managed to get three bits of information from him. His first name, his hometown and where he was heading to. What I didn't get was his surname or anything that would useful in terms of contacting this guy.

“So what do I know... His name is Adam, he lives in Doncaster and he was heading out to Manchester Airport as he works in The Hague... oh and he's scared of flying.

“I don't even know why I'm adding this status because I don't know what I expect to happen.

“The guy probably has a lovely girlfriend/wife/partner/husband/dog whatever. If nothing more comes of this I just want to thank him for a lovely conversation and for making me laugh after I'd gotten a little lost.

“OMG I just added the 'feeling hopeful' emoji thingy on Facebook and it's a tulip. Probably another random coincidence and nothing to do with the fact that he was heading to Holland – but maybe.”