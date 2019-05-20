Food Hygiene ratings

Every Sheffield restaurant and takeaway given a zero or one-star food hygiene rating in 2019

The Food Standards Agency has ordered 35 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Sheffield to improve their food hygiene this year.

By Dan Windham
Monday, 20 May, 2019, 14:12

Every premise that serves food will be inspected on its hygiene and given a rating from zero to five. Those with zero, one or two star ratings are ordered to improve. These are the 35 establishments with a zero or one-star hygiene rating.

1. Wonderful

10 Nethershire Lane Sheffield, S5 0QA - 1 star

2. Kebabish Express

23a Hatfield House Lane, S5 6HU - 1 star, March 26

3. Napoli Pizza & Kebab

62 Swanbourne Road Sheffield, S5 7TP - 1 star, March 4

4. Chatanooga

829 Chesterfield Road, S8 0SQ - 1 star, February 6

