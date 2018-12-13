EVERY major road in Sheffield to be gritted tonight as temperatures plummet

Gritters will take to the streets of Sheffield tonight with temperatures expected to plummet below freezing.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said all priority routes will be gritted tonight from 5.30pm with clear skies expected to lead to a widespread frost.

Sheffield Gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley.

The Met Office said temperatures could drop as low -3 °C overnight.

Forecasters have also issued a weather warning for snow for Sheffield.

On Saturday and Sunday Sheffield could see blizzard conditions as heavy snow is blown in on strong winds.