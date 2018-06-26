Events held across Sheffield to combat loneliness in honour of murdered MP Jo Cox

Various events have been held across Sheffield in honour of murdered MP Jo Cox's legacy, to bring people together and end loneliness.

Age Better in Sheffield hosted a Great Get Together event, at the Niagara Conference and Leisure Centre in Hillsborough in a bid to bring the older generation together.

Age Better in Sheffield hosted a get together in memory of Jo Cox MP at Niagara Centre. (L-R) Brooke Leigh, Harry Whieldon, Ruth Hawke, Tony Willis, Mohan Babi, Kathryn Chambers and Ruby Smith

Attendees were treated to food and drink and entertainment such as live music, poetry, walking football and exhibitions to name a few.

Age UK also hosted an 'afternoon tea' event at the Copthorne Hotel on Bramall Lane, giving the older generation an opportunity to meet others in the community.

Around 60 people attended the event, which featured live entertainment from mother and son duo 'Stevie Moore and Patricia Lynn'.

The event was sponsored by Norrie Waite & Slater solicitors who presented Age UK with a £100 giant cheque.

Attendees at the event which was held at Copthorne Hotel in Sheffield were treated to live music and afternoon tea

The Great Get Together initiative was first founded in 2017 in memory of the late Jo Cox and her commitment to ending loneliness and isolation for everyone living in the UK.

It is inspired by Jo’s belief that we have “more in common than that which divides us", a statement she made in her first speech to parliament, and this year hundreds of people across the nation hosted events to honour this.

The event asks people to get together with their neighbours, friends or community to have fun, share food and celebrate all that we have in common.

And this year events were held between June 22 and 24, a weekend in which Jo would have celebrated her 44th birthday.

Age Better in Sheffield’s free event also marks the third year, and midway point, of the city’s six-year programme to end loneliness and isolation in Sheffield, which is funded by the Big Lottery.

Brooke Leigh, Programme Coordinator for Age Better in Sheffield, said: “Great Get Together events are the perfect place to meet lots of friendly and welcoming people, and last year it was one of the highlights of our calendar.

“Above all, the day is all about bringing people together."