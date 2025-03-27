The EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over to a staggering £202 million – and if a single UK ticket-holder wins on Friday, they’ll become the richest National Lottery Winner in British History.
While millions across the country are dreaming of untold riches, Sheffield locals may be feeling particularly lucky.
Historically, the Steel City has been one of the UK’s luckiest spots for bagging the jackpot.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: “This colossal amount of money would make any lucky ticket-holder richer than some of the UK’s biggest and richest names.”
So, whether you're buying your ticket from a city corner shop or a village newsagent, one thing’s for sure – in Sheffield, lightning really can strike twice.
Who knows? The next millionaire could be reading this right now.
