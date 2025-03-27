The EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over to a staggering £202 million – and if a single UK ticket-holder wins on Friday, they’ll become the richest National Lottery Winner in British History.

While millions across the country are dreaming of untold riches, Sheffield locals may be feeling particularly lucky.

Historically, the Steel City has been one of the UK’s luckiest spots for bagging the jackpot.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: “This colossal amount of money would make any lucky ticket-holder richer than some of the UK’s biggest and richest names.”

So, whether you're buying your ticket from a city corner shop or a village newsagent, one thing’s for sure – in Sheffield, lightning really can strike twice.

Who knows? The next millionaire could be reading this right now.

1 . The Wragg's became local legends for giving much of their fortune to charity. £7.6 million-Ray and Barbara Wragg won the National Lottery in 2000 | Sheffield Star Photo Sales

2 . Deana had just £3.60 left in her bank account when she bought the ticket. Her first purchase after becoming a millionaire was a pair of new trainers. Following her win, she worked for the Sheffield-based national charity Support Dogs- training support dogs for those with a number of physical needs. £5.4 million-Deana Sampson, of Mosborough, who scooped a Lotto jackpot in 1996 | Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . The family scooped £3,089,944 in April 2003 and celebrated privately at home after learning the news. £3 million-Michael Turner with wife Lesley and children Emma and Sam at their home in Swangate. | Andrew Partridge Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales