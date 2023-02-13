Erskine Road fire: 'Avoid the area' warning as fire crews tackle blaze in Rotherham
People have been urged to avoid the area as fire crews tackle a blaze involving a number of shipping containers in South Yorkshire.
By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 6:13pm
The blaze has broken out on Erskine Road in Rotherham, with two crews fighting the flames this evening, Monday, February 13. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said shortly before 5pm that firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for the ‘next few hours’. The fire service added: “Traffic is building up due to the incident, so please avoid the area if possible.”
