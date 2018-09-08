Erratic South Yorkshire driver ‘watching pornography’ on phone

A South Yorkshire driver who was stopped for driving erratically was watching pornography on his phone.

The driver of the blue Mazda 6 pictured was stopped by officers in Doncaster on Friday, and was found to have no insurance.

However, police subsequently found the man’s phone – propped up against the dashboard – streaming a video from the internet which was ‘of an adult nature'.

Officers from the SYP Operations Team wrote on Facebook: “Words escape us.”

The man’s car was seized and he was reported for multiple offences, they added.