Equipment failures force immediate upgrade for fire service

Thermal imaging cameras carried on South Yorkshire’s fleet of fire trucks are to be replaced urgently at a cost of around £160,000 because of increased failures which could potentially pub firefighters – and the public – at risk.

The cameras identify heat sources and are a vital tool for firefighters because they can be used to locate victims in emergency situations when visibility is low or non-existent.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been aware that its equipment has been nearing the end of its life, with engineers cannibalising stocks and making repairs to keep front line equipment functioning.

The intention had been to invest in modern replacements during the forthcoming financial year, but a series of incidents in recent days, including incidents where cameras have failed while in operational use, persuaded service bosses to act more quickly.

Members of the service’s ruling body, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority, were asked verbally to authorise the spending rather than the conventional method of being presented with a report to set out the circumstances and because of the need to ensure safety they have agreed.

It means officers can move forward immediately with plans to find a supplier, meaning replacements can be brought into service with minimal delays.

The service uses 35 cameras, with one carried on each of its fleet of fire trucks and others held for training purposes.

Authority members were told the service is now also planning a project to monitor more accurately the potential lifespan of its equipment, so goods can be replaced before staff experience failures.

Official Stuart Booth told members: “An asset tracking project will allow us to be smarter than we have been.”

Authority chairman Coun Chris Lamb said: “Despite the best efforts being made and the cannibalisation of parts, in the last week or so some of these cameras have started to fail while in use.

“The reality is that it puts firefighters, and therefore members of the public, at risk.”