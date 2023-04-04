Equality and sexism activist to meet Westbourne pupils and parents

Equality activist, writer and speaker Laura Bates will be at Sheffield’s Westbourne School on May 2 for a talk to senior pupils, parents and guests from other schools about everyday sexism.

Laura is the founder of the Everyday Sexism project, a collection of more than 200,000 testimonies of global gender inequality.

She has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to gender equality and has published eight books including Everyday Sexism - shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year - and the Sunday Times bestseller Girl Up.

The visit forms part of Westbourne’s Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education lessons, which cover important aspects of relationships and sex education, including consent, violence towards women and potentially harmful sexual behaviour.

Laura will talk to Year 7 and 8 students at about topics such as gender stereotypes, media disparity and sexism in children's toys and clothes making sure they are age-appropriate.

She will then talk to Year 9 to 11 pupils and teachers, parents and PSHE leads from local schools about issues such as consent and sexual harassment.

