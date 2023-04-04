News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
3 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
9 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
51 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Equality and sexism activist to meet Westbourne pupils and parents

Equality activist, writer and speaker Laura Bates will be at Sheffield’s Westbourne School on May 2 for a talk to senior pupils, parents and guests from other schools about everyday sexism.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST
Laura Bates will be at Westbourne School to talk about everyday sexismLaura Bates will be at Westbourne School to talk about everyday sexism
Laura Bates will be at Westbourne School to talk about everyday sexism

Laura is the founder of the Everyday Sexism project, a collection of more than 200,000 testimonies of global gender inequality.

She has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to gender equality and has published eight books including Everyday Sexism - shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year - and the Sunday Times bestseller Girl Up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visit forms part of Westbourne’s Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education lessons, which cover important aspects of relationships and sex education, including consent, violence towards women and potentially harmful sexual behaviour.

Most Popular

Laura will talk to Year 7 and 8 students at about topics such as gender stereotypes, media disparity and sexism in children's toys and clothes making sure they are age-appropriate.

She will then talk to Year 9 to 11 pupils and teachers, parents and PSHE leads from local schools about issues such as consent and sexual harassment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lectures will also be live-streamed for those wishing to watch the sessions remotely.

Sheffield