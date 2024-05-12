Watch: We visited Nether Edge, Sheffield, and residents explained why it is one of the best places to live
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nether Edge, in Sheffield, is said to be one of the best places to live in the North East of England.
So The Star visited the village, which was once famous for its tree protests, when residents campaigned to stop Sheffield Council contractors from cutting mature trees down.
We put together a video looking at just what the village, which lies between Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, is like as a place to live, after it was rated among the best by a national broadsheet.
Take a look at the video, and see what we saw, and what those live and work there feel about the place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.