Our video shows why people love living in Nether Edge, Sheffield

Nether Edge, in Sheffield, is said to be one of the best places to live in the North East of England.

So The Star visited the village, which was once famous for its tree protests, when residents campaigned to stop Sheffield Council contractors from cutting mature trees down.

We put together a video looking at just what the village, which lies between Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, is like as a place to live, after it was rated among the best by a national broadsheet.