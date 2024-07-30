Watch: Video shows huge clean up operation at Hillsborough Park after Tramlines festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands were on the site over the weekend as music fans headed for Sheffield’s biggest music event, which this year saw acts ranging from Jamie T to the Human League take to the stage.
Our video shows how teams have moved in for the clean-up of the park site.
Workers in high visibility clothing could be seen filling bags with rubbish yesterday.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Various vehicles could also been seem carrying out work as part of the operation to get things back to normal.
Hoardings are still in place keeping residents off parts of the park at present.
But officials have started the whole of Hillsborough Park will be accessible again by Saturday, August 3.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.