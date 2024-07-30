Watch: Video shows huge clean up operation at Hillsborough Park after Tramlines festival

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 30th Jul 2024, 07:30 BST
Tramlines is over - and now a massive clean-up operation has started to return Hillsborough Park to normal.

Thousands were on the site over the weekend as music fans headed for Sheffield’s biggest music event, which this year saw acts ranging from Jamie T to the Human League take to the stage.

Our video shows how teams have moved in for the clean-up of the park site.

Workers in high visibility clothing could be seen filling bags with rubbish yesterday.

Various vehicles could also been seem carrying out work as part of the operation to get things back to normal.

Hoardings are still in place keeping residents off parts of the park at present.

But officials have started the whole of Hillsborough Park will be accessible again by Saturday, August 3.

