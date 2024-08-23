Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene in Sheffield, as a massive RAF helicopter flew low over thousands of homes in the city.

The RAF Chinook, a huge military helicopter with two rotors, was seen by residents as it flew over rooftops, flying south from the north of the city, and crossing over areas including Hillsborough and Nether Edge, before heading off into Derbyshire to the south.

It was spotted by hundreds at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

The Chinook over Nether Edge, Sheffield | Submitted

Residents said they had heard a loud noise as it arrived before flying over their homes.

The video shows the aircraft as it flew over Nether Edge

One said: “I heard a rumbling, and then went out into the garden to see what it was. It seemed really low and then it was gone out of view, behind nearby houses.”

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for information about why it was flying across the city.