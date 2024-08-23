Watch: Surprise as RAF Chinook helicopter flies low across homes in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 07:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This was the scene in Sheffield, as a massive RAF helicopter flew low over thousands of homes in the city.

The RAF Chinook, a huge military helicopter with two rotors, was seen by residents as it flew over rooftops, flying south from the north of the city, and crossing over areas including Hillsborough and Nether Edge, before heading off into Derbyshire to the south.

It was spotted by hundreds at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Chinook over Nether Edge, SheffieldThe Chinook over Nether Edge, Sheffield
The Chinook over Nether Edge, Sheffield | Submitted

Residents said they had heard a loud noise as it arrived before flying over their homes.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

The video shows the aircraft as it flew over Nether Edge

One said: “I heard a rumbling, and then went out into the garden to see what it was. It seemed really low and then it was gone out of view, behind nearby houses.”

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for information about why it was flying across the city.

Related topics:HelicopterResidentsRAFSheffieldNorthHillsboroughDerbyshireVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.