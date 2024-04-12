Watch: Lioness and her three cubs reunite at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after escaping bombs in Ukraine
A mum and her three cubs have finally been reunited at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after escaping bombs in Ukraine.
Mum Aysa, aged four, spent nine months separated from her 18-month-old cubs in a holding facility in Poland, where she was confined without even being able to see the sky.
Aysa and her cubs Emi, Santa and Teddi arrived after their 2,000 mile journey from Poznan Zoo to Yorkshire Wildlife Park last month.
Upon arrival at their new home, the cubs and their mum remained separated through a mesh parting, while rangers worked on safely reuniting the family.
Now, the four lions are together once again.
This video, from April 10, shows the moments they are each reunited, as Colin Northcott, Deputy Head of Carnivores at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, explains the process.
He said: “I am so proud of these lions. They are finally together and I’m like a proud dad.”
Yorkshire Wildlife Park works closely with the Wildlife Foundation, which is based at the park, to rescue and protect some of the world’s rarest and most endangered species of animal.
To donate, please visit: https://platform.nationalfundingscheme.org/LION?charity=LION
