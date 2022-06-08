Funded by Sheffield Housing Company (SHC) – Sheffield Council’s joint venture development company with private sector partners Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing Group - the six sculptures are inspired by the shapes and structures of leaves.

Designed and sculpted by artist Howard Bowcott, from North Wales, it is hoped they will encourage people to look at details of nature around them.

Artist Howard Bowcutt with one of the pieces of art installed around Norfolk Park, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 7th June 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley Photography

They explore the relationship between the built form of the urban environment and the organic natural world.

Each sculpture weighs two tons. They were installed by crane and are on green space near Cutler’s View and East Hill Gardens housing developments.

Howard was one of 12 artists who took part in a selection process, which included submissions of ideas/plans for the public art and a presentation to a panel, including representatives from SHC and Sheffield Council.

He said: “The idea was to create artwork installations through the new housing that lead people towards the open spaces of the park, encouraging them to enjoy nature – something that has become increasingly important as more and more people recognise the emotional, mental and physical benefits of the great outdoors.”

Artist Howard Bowcutt along with respesentatives from Sheffield Housing Company, The Council and other contractors with one of the pieces of art installed around Norfolk Park, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 7th June 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley Photography

Steve Birch, project director at SHC added: “This has been a great project to be a part of, which we are confident will further enhance the green space at Norfolk Heritage Park. Thanks to technology we were still able to engage with the local community about the sculptures during the pandemic when physical meetings were not permitted. After two years, seeing the sculptures in position is really rewarding.”

Richard Williams, chairman of Sheffield Council’s Community, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee added: “The new artwork sculptures that Howard has designed and crafted are a wonderful feature and additional point of interest to the Norfolk Park neighbourhood. Positioned in and around Sheffield Housing Company’s successful new housing developments and leading to the brilliant Heritage Park, they help provide a sense of connection and celebration of how the urban and natural environment can come together.”

Artist Howard Bowcutt along with Steve Birch from Sheffield Housing Company with one of the pieces of art installed around Norfolk Park, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 7th June 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley Photography