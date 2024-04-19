Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A newlywed couple in Sheffield are opening their first ever business just months after tying the knot aged 24 and 26.

Sam and Taylor Ogle-Timson, of Whitham Road, married in November 2023 after meeting as students at the University of Sheffield.

“It’s been a bumper year,” 26-year-old Taylor told The Star, “With planning a wedding there is such a long to-do list and three weeks later there is another one.”

Taylor (left) and Sam Ogle-Timson with Trixie. Their new business in Broomhill, Sheffield is named after their furry friend.

The couple will open a brand new Zero Waste shop in Broomhill, Sheffield on Monday, April 22 - exactly five months after their wedding day.

“We’re starting this whole new chapter in our lives so why not just go for it,” Taylor added.

It is a project close to both their hearts, naming the business after their dog, Trixie - who they said “feels very strongly” about zero waste and is committed to hoovering up any dropped food in the kitchen when they’re at home.

Sam Ogle-Timson will be running the day-to-day operations of the new shop. It opens for the first time of Monday, April 22, 2024.

“Trixie’s Pantry is a zero waste shop,” Sam, 24, explained. “People come in and fill their own jars or containers with herbs, spices, oats, tea, coffee - basically anything you would find in your own pantry. We also have containers and jars that people can buy too.”

During his time at Sheffield University, Sam helped put on an event with Our Cow Molly and was inspired by the team’s sustainability message.

“I realised you put your money where your mouth is with sustainability,” he said. “We realised there wasn’t anything like that in Broomhill.”

Stocked shelves at Trixie's Pantry in Sheffield. The shop will sell tea, coffee, herbs, spices and more.

Whilst the big supermarkets offer convenience for having everything in one place, both Sam and Taylor hope locals will give their new store a go.

Taylor said: “You can absolutely go to the big stores, but there is value in spending money here because it is a family business and that money goes immediately back into the immediate community.

“It’s cheaper gram for gram and you can also buy what you need to.”

Taylor Ogle-Timson has opened Trixie's Pantry with husband Sam. Customers will be able to visit the store to fill containers with pantry essentials.

The newlyweds also found their individual strengths complemented the new start-up.

“I’m running the main operation of the shop and Taylor is doing the specialist aspects of it like the marketing,” Sam said.

“I’m still working full-time outside of this, so to be able to do this is really exciting and I know Sam is really passionate about it,” Taylor added.

Trixie’s Pantry will open its doors for business on Monday, April 22, 2024. The shop can be found at 467 Glossop Road in Broomhill.