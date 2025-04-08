The 20 worst Sheffield streets for rats, including one with 165 call outs last year

By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 08:15 BST

The 20 Sheffield streets which had the most ‘treatments’ for rats can today be revealed by The Star.

We have obtained the list of streets where the city council had to carry out treatments most often to get rid of rats during 2024.

In total, the council logged 2,543 incidents - reports of rats and treatments - for the calendar year of 2024.

But the council says it only holds information regarding the number of rat treatments carried out rather than reports when it comes to individual streets.

The street which holds the unenviable record for the most treatments last year recorded 165 of them.

The Star received the information through a Freedom of Information Act request to the council.

And it should be noted that some streets, like Herries Road and City Road – are considerably longer than others.

Here are the top 20 streets in Sheffield with the most treatments carried out by the council for rats.

Photos are for illustrative purposes only and do not refer to individual properties.

These were the streets in Sheffield where Sheffield Council carried out the most treatments for rats.

1. Most rat treatments

These were the streets in Sheffield where Sheffield Council carried out the most treatments for rats.

Earl Marshall Road, near Fir Vale, had eight treatments for rats.

2. Earl Marshall Road

Earl Marshall Road, near Fir Vale, had eight treatments for rats.

Dryden Road, Southey Green, had eight treatments for rats.

3. Dryden Road, Southey Green

Dryden Road, Southey Green, had eight treatments for rats.

City Road had eight treatments for rats.

4. City Road

City Road had eight treatments for rats.

